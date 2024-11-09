The Toronto Maple Leafs have won each of their last two games without Auston Matthews in the lineup, and they'll play another one without the superstar on Saturday night. But No. 34 was on the ice for the optional skate ahead of a home tilt with the Montreal Canadiens, and he should be an option for the club next week.

“Auston Matthews skated for about 25 minutes. No signs of discomfort; lots of smiles,” reported TSN's Mark Masters. “Eligible to return on Tuesday against the Senators.”

It was Matthews' first time on the ice since getting injured in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild last Sunday.

“He’s going in the right direction,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said after the skate, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy. “He was on the ice today, which was great news. He’s feeling better, so it’s good.”

It looks like Matthews could be an option as early as Tuesday night against Ottawa at Scotiabank Arena. The sniper has missed each of his team's last two games; a 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and a 3-1 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Leafs secured another W without Auston Matthews

The Leafs have historically been great without Matthews in the lineup, and that continued on home ice on Friday. After the 3-1 win, Toronto is 37-19-2 all-time without the captain since he entered the league in 2016-17.

John Tavares was the catalyst on Friday, scoring two goals — including the game winner — as the Leafs beat the Wings in the Hockey Hall of Fame game.

“Something the coaching staff talks about a lot is just grinding games out, being very comfortable in these types of games and these situations,” Tavares said afterwards, per McCarthy.

“Stay patient and earn your opportunities. Being able to grab the lead was really huge, especially going into the third. Not sitting back but we were definitely making sure they had to come through all five of us, have to play 200-foot and use a lot of energy to get up and down the ice.”

Mitch Marner also scored and added an assist in the the triumph, while Morgan Rielly chipped in two assists and Anthony Stolarz was solid again, making 21 saves.

Toronto's power play has finally improved after a sluggish start; the Leafs have scored in three straight games with the man advantage, and were 2-for-2 on Friday night.

“It’s simplified, we’re attacking more downhill and getting pucks to the net area and getting rewarded for it right now which is good to see,” Berube said of the PP unit, per McCarthy. “They’ve done a good job.”

Now 8-5-2, the Leafs are up to second place in the Atlantic Division, and just three points back of the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

They'll look to make it three consecutive victories in a rivalry matchup with the Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Hockey Night in Canada. Puck is set to drop just past 7:00 p.m. ET.