Stephen A. Smith and ESPN are providing another huge platform for HBCUs on one of the biggest shows on their network. ESPN's hit morning show, First Take, has spotlighted HBCUs over the past few years with special live shows featuring institutions such as Florida A&M, Howard University, Tennessee State, and the AUC Consortium.

Now, First Take has announced the latest schedule for their Fall 2025 HBCU Tour. Stephen A. Smith, along with moderator Molly Qerim and other special guests, will be visiting four HBCUs starting next week.

On August 28th, First Take will visit Norfolk State, ahead of NFL legend Michael Vick's first game as head coach against Towson University. The game is slated to air on ESPN at 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time that Thursday.

The next stop on the tour is October 24th, when First Take will head to Birmingham to spotlight both Alabama State and Alabama A&M at the Magic City Classic. The Magic City Classic is considered the largest HBCU Football Classic in the nation and attracts thousands of fans, as well as celebrities and dignitaries from around the nation. The game will feature new Alabama A&M coach Sam Shade's first battle in the classic, a game that Alabama State has won consecutively in the past few years.

Then, on October 29th, First Take heads to Delaware to spotlight Eagles legend and new Hornets coach, DeSean Jackson. The visit will be pivotal, as First Take will be spotlighting the program ahead of their highly anticipated matchup with Vick's Norfolk State Spartans at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith and First Take will then close out their Fall HBCU Tour with a visit to Bethune-Cookman University before heading to Orlando for the Florida Blue Classic. In 2021, Stephen A. Smith visited Bethune-Cookman's rival, Florida A&M University, to celebrate filmmaker and Florida A&M alumnus Will Packer and the opening of the Will Packer Amphitheater.

Now, four years later, Smith heads to Bethune-Cookman to spotlight the institution and its athletic programs, helmed by former NBA standout Reggie Theus as athletic director.

First Take airs on ESPN weekdays at 10 AM ET / 9 AM CT.