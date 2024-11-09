ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of Canadian teams as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Montreal Canadiens come in sitting at 4-8-2 on the year, but they have struggled as of late. They have lost five in a row and nine of their last 11. Last time out, they faced the New Jersey Devils. The Devils took a 2-0 lead in the first period and would hold a 3-2 lead in the second period. The Devils would go on to win the game 5-3. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs come into the game sitting at 7-5-2. They have won three of their last five games, and last time out they faced the Boston Bruins. After a scoreless first period, the Maple Leafs took a 2-0 lead in the second period. Anthony Stolarz would stop all 29 shots he faced on the way to a 4-0 victory.

Here are the Canadiens-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Maple Leafs Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-148)

Moneyline: +168

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Canadiens vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens return their top line from last year featuring Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield, joined by Kirby Dach. Suzuki led the team in points and goals last year. He has 33 goals, 44 assists, and 77 total points. Suzuki has four goals and nine assists this year. Cole Caufield was second on the team in points last year. He has 28 goals, 37 assists, and 65 total points. Caufield comes in with ten goals and an assist on the year already. Dach has been solid as well, with a goal and four assists.

Alex Newhook returns to the second line for the Canadiens. He played just 55 games last year but has 15 goals, 19 assists, and a total of 34 points. Newhook has four goals this year. Mike Matheson also returns at the blue line for the Canadiens. He played in all 82 games last year, having 11 goals and 51 assists last year. He also had five goals and 23 assists on the power play. Matheson has nine assists this year. The Canadiens also get production from Lane Hutson on the blue line. He has seven assists on the year with two of them coming on the power play.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 3-6-1 on the year with a 3.67 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Montembeault was solid in his last start. He has struggled heavily in his last four games. He has allowed 14 goals over his last four games on 94 shots. That is good for a .851 save percentage over that time.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs top line was led by Auston Matthews. Still, the Maple Leafs will be without Matthews due to an injury. The top line is now led by Max Domi, Matthew Kines, and Mitch Marner. Domi has been solid this year, with six assists on the season. Meanwhile, Kines had 15 goals and 20 assists last year. He currently has seven goals and two assists for the year. Finally, Marner was third on the team in points last year. He had 26 goals and 59 assists last year. On the year, he currently has two goals and 14 assists.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by William Nylander. He leads the team with ten goals while having 15 assists, good for second on the team with 15 points. He also has three goals and two assists on the power play. He is joined by John Tavares. Tavares has five goals and six assists this year, with a goal on the power play. Finally, Morgan Rielly has been solid from the blue line, with four goals and five assists this year. He also has a goal and two assists on the power play.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in net for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 5-2-2 on the year with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. He is fifth in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage. He was great in his last start, stopping all 29 shots he faced in a win over the Bruins.

Final Canadiens-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are heavy favorites in terms of odds in this early season NHL odds. The Canadiens are scoring just 2.71 goals per game this year, but they have the worst defense in the NHL. They are allowing 4.07 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are sixth in the NHL allowing just 2.79 goals per game. They are also scoring 3.07 goals per game. Even with Auston Matthews out, they will take the win in this one.

Final Canadiens-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+120)