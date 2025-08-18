Former Oregon State wide receiver Ryan Pellum has broken his silence about his huge move to Delaware State. Pellum's move was reported by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on Friday.

In a quote released by the marketing agency, “Network”, Pellum expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play with Jackson and the Hornets.

“I'm thankful for Coach Jackson for giving me a chance and I'm blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to further my education, and learn and play from one of the best to ever do it.”

Pellham was a highly regarded recruit, earning a four-star rating and ranking as the 171st overall player in the 2024 class. He was also listed as the 28th-ranked receiver and the No. 12 prospect from California.

After leaving Oregon, Pellam encountered legal issues. He was arrested on charges of assault with a firearm stemming from a Christmas Day incident where he allegedly pistol-whipped someone. On June 13, he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Under his plea deal, he is on probation, required to forfeit any registered firearms, complete a 52-week anger management program, and perform 100 hours of community service.

The addition is huge for Jackson, who adds a proven talent to his offense that he will indeed work with in further expanding his game. Pellum joins a 2025 signing class that features several transfers that aids in Jackson's vision of turning the team into an instant contender in a tough MEAC that features two of the best teams in HBCU football in North Carolina Central and South Carolina State. Plus, Michael Vick has his own plans for Norfolk State's championship future.

Still, Jackson has openly spoken about turning the Hornets into a Celebration Bowl mainstay.

“We ain’t waiting. We want to be at the Celebration Bowl this year. We want to win the MEAC this year. Whatever was going on, we can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to move forward and change that, starting on day one.”