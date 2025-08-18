The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy making roster cuts and additions as well as navigating various injuries on their team as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back from last year's Super Bowl humiliation at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, which ended any hope of a rare three-peat.

On Monday, the Chiefs got some tough injury news regarding their first round pick from the 2023 NFL draft.

“Andy Reid said Felix Anudike-Uzomah (hamstring strain) could be placed on injured reserve, thus ending his season,” reported Nate Taylor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Taylor also noted that “Nazeeh Johnson (strained shoulder) & Jalen Royals (knee tendentious) are not expected to practice today.”

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2023 draft to help add depth to their defensive line, and while he hasn't yet fully blossomed, there's still plenty of time for that to change.

Unfortunately, it looks like that will have to wait a year with this latest injury update.

A tough break for the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sidelines during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.
© Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs will need all hands on deck this year as they look to bounce back from arguably the most humiliating loss of the Patrick Mahomes era when they were eviscerated by the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl.

While the Chiefs' offensive line received the brunt of the criticism in the wake of that debacle, the Kansas City defensive line didn't exactly have a stellar game either, letting Jalen Hurts get pretty much whatever he wanted in the passing game as they sold out to limit Saquon Barkley.

The Chiefs invested heavily in their offensive line this offseason with draft picks and contract extensions, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to give Mahomes adequate time in the pocket against some of the league's better pass rushing teams.

In any case, the Chiefs have just under three weeks to go until their regular season kicks off on September 5 against the AFC West divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

