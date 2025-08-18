The Cleveland Browns have one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in football, but now they have announced a starter. Veteran Joe Flacco will get the nod in Week 1 for Kevin Stefanski's group, the team announced in a post on social media on Monday.

The 40-year old has not seen any action during the preseason as the Browns get a closer look at Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, both of whom were selected by Cleveland in the NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett, who was traded to Cleveland this offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles, also has not played in either preseason game due to a hamstring injury.

Still, it will be Flacco to get the season started for the Browns as they look to return to playoff contention in a very competitive AFC North division.

This is a reunion for Flacco and the Browns after he spent last season in a quarterback carousel with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis. He started five games for the Browns in 2023, leading Cleveland to the playoffs despite an injury-riddled season and winning the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in the process.

Stefanski and the Browns are certainly hoping that Flacco can bring some of that same magic during this 2025 season despite what will be a heated competition behind him. Pickett will want to take some snaps in order to prove that he can still be a starter in the league, while Gabriel and Sanders will be looking to show their skills after being selected in the third and fifth round, respectively.

The Browns also have Deshaun Watson presumably returning from his torn Achilles at some point this season, even though he will start the season on the PUP list. It's obviously unlikely that the Browns are going to keep all of these quarterbacks on the roster for the entire season, so there could be a trade involving one of them coming up soon.

The one on the way out won't be Flacco, who will look to rediscover his best form even as he enters his 40s in Cleveland as the main guy heading into the regular season.