The Toronto Maple Leafs got a big win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night that featured fireworks from one of the team's top scorers. The Leafs won 7-3 on the road in D.C. as star center Auston Matthews showed off his franchise-best skills with Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin forced to watch.
The incredible performance came during a time when goaltender Ilya Samsonov got a key injury update. The Leafs also inked a breakout contributor to a two-year deal this week as their season progressed.
As the night wore on, Matthews only got stronger, picking up steam en route to a legendary performance that Maple Leafs fans young and old are sure to remember for a long, long time.
Matthews Breaks Franchise Record
The 6-foot-3, 215 pound Matthews is just 26 years old and there's no telling how high his NHL star could ascend by the time this season is over and done with for Coach Sheldon Keefe's Maple Leafs.
He recorded his 16th multi-goal game of the season on Wednesday night which broke he and Rick Vaive's record for most in franchise history. The performance cinched Matthews as one of the most talented and accomplished young players the long-struggling franchise has seen in several years.
Auston Matthews recorded his 16th multi-goal game of the season to establish a @MapleLeafs record for most in a campaign.
Auston Matthews recorded his 16th multi-goal game of the season to establish a @MapleLeafs record for most in a campaign.
Matthews' Big Night at the Office
Matthews racked up five points on the evening against the Capitals including two goals and three assists. He now has 84 points on the season including 55 goals for the Leafs, placing him in elite company leaguewide. His big night came at the same time as a two-goal performance from Ovechkin, himself one of the most legendary players of an entire generation.
Matthews was flanked by Max Domi with four assists, William Nylander with three points, and John Tavares with three points as the Leafs ran away from the Capitals en route to a big win.
Keefe's Leafs now boast the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind the Florida Panthers and ten points behind the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division.
Readers React to Maple Leafs Star Matthews' Performance
Fans and readers reacted on X after the big performance from the Leafs' young star.
“Man is so good he's breaking his OWN records,” one fan said in response.
Others shared key highlights of Matthews' record-setting performance on the evening. The Capitals are now 12 points behind the Maple Leafs with 75 total on the season.
AUSTON MATTHEWS 🚨
AUSTON MATTHEWS 🚨

much better start! 56 of the year!
The Leafs now have three goalies with double digits in the win column including Samsonov.
Maple Leafs now have three goalies with double digits in the win column:
Joseph Woll (10)
Martin Jones (11)
Ilya Samsonov (18)
Matthews also moved up the ladder in terms of opening minute goals among Maple Leafs players, as pointed out by another reader on X.
Auston Matthews scored the sixth opening-minute goal of his NHL career to pass Rick Vaive for sole possession of third place in @MapleLeafs history.
Auston Matthews scored the sixth opening-minute goal of his NHL career to pass Rick Vaive for sole possession of third place in @MapleLeafs history.
