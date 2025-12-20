The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday in an ultra-important NFC North showdown in Week 16. With playoff standings in the division at stake, it appears Green Bay is going to have Josh Jacobs available in the backfield.

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old running back is active and will play through a knee injury on Saturday, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The decision comes after Jacobs was spotted on crutches earlier in the week, leading up to the game.

“Packers RB Josh Jacobs will be active tonight against the Bears, per sources. Jacobs continues to battle a knee injury. He was on crutches [on] Monday. He didn't practice all week. But with the division potentially on the line, he's going.”

Article Continues Below

The three-time Pro Bowler has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks now. Despite that, Jacobs has only missed one game for the Packers. He enters the matchup against the Bears with 890 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns (13 rushing, one receiving). Josh Jacobs has also added 270 receiving yards on 33 receptions to the season.

Having Jacobs in the backfield is big for Green Bay. The offense is going to need him on the field if they hope to walk out of Chicago with a victory. A win for the Packers keeps their hopes alive for winning the NFC North, while a loss significantly decreases their chances of winning the division. However, the Packers would still have a solid chance at earning a spot in the playoffs as a Wild Card team.