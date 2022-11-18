Published November 18, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a solid start this season. Through 18 games, they have 22 points and trail only the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division. To be fair, the entire league trails the Bruins as Boston is 15-2. The Maple Leafs are of course led by the 2021-2022 Hart Trophy winner (league MVP) Auston Matthews.

At practice on Friday, Matthews reportedly blocked a shot and was favoring his leg as he left the ice.

Auston Matthews leaves practice early … favouring his leg … apparently blocked a shot pic.twitter.com/ThJa7IdOFN — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 18, 2022

It left people on social media concerned that it could be a serious issue. Without Matthews on the ice, the Maple Leafs chances on reaching the postseason and winning a series would drop dramatically.

However, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe shared his lack of concern after practice saying that Matthews was ok, according to TSN.

Auston Matthews has been off to a slow start individually, at least on a relative scale to what he did last season. Matthews has eight goals and 11 assists with a +2 plus minus. That’s a far cry from what he did last season. He scored a career high 60 goals to go with 46 assists and a +20. Mitchell Marner actually leads the team with 20 points this season (four goals, 16 assists).

But the Leafs have a well-balanced attack this season. Both Williams Nylander and John Tavares have accrued 18 points each this season.

Assuming Matthews is really ok, he should be fine to play Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. It’s still far too early to rule out the division whether or not the Bruins are playing out of their minds. After all, one of their two losses have come against the Maple Leafs.