The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without captain Auston Matthews for the last several games, as he's been dealing with an upper-body ailment. He's also sought treatment overseas in Germany and has resumed skating with a goal of getting back into the lineup sooner than later.

He's not the only high-profile injured Leafs forward, as Matthew Knies was recently placed on Injured Reserve after suffering the effects of a hard hit from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

There's positive news to be shared on their condition. Both players have skated ahead of Sunday night's Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena against the Utah Hockey Club, though neither will be playing.

The earliest the Knies will be legally eligible to play is Toronto's matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 30.

Meanwhile, Matthews hasn't played since November 3.

The Maple Leafs have lost only once without Auston Matthews in the lineup

Despite the absence of their captain and the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner for his incredible 69 goals scored last season, the Maple Leafs have only dropped one of the seven games that he's missed. He has five goals and six assists in 13 games.

According to head coach Craig Berube, there is a good chance that Matthews could join the team for practice on Tuesday, via The Toronto Sun.

“I hope so,” Berube said. “We’ll just play that by ear right now. That’d be great if he could. We’ll where he’s at.”

As far as the hit that knocked Knies out of action, Berube explained he didn't view it as a dirty play, via The Score.

“It's been around forever, it's a clean hit,” Berube said. “It's a tough play. He's in a vulnerable position a little bit. The guy was on him from behind and it's a tough play. It is, but it's hockey. That's part of the game.”

Knies has played in 20 games and scored eight goals with four assists.