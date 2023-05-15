Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov suffered a neck injury during Game 3 of the second round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Florida Panthers that kept him out for the remainder of the series, according to Luke Fox of SportsNet.

Ilya Samsonov said he wants to re-sign with the Maple Leafs this offseason, according to Fox. He posted a .919 save percentage in 42 games played during the 2022-2023 season with the Maple Leafs, according to NHL.com. He played in nine playoff games and posted an .898 save percentage.

In Game 3, Samsonov appeared to get injured in a collision with defenseman Luke Schenn. It was unknown what injury Samsonov was dealing with as a result of the collision with Luke Schenn, and now we know it was a neck injury. It is understandable that he missed the remainder of Game 3 along with games four and five in the series against the Panthers, in which the Maple Leafs lost four games to one.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Joseph Woll filled in while Samsonov missed time. The Maple Leafs went on to lose Game 3 in overtime, win Game 4 by the score of 2-1, then lose Game 5 3-2 in overtime with Joseph Woll in net.

This was the second big upset of the Stanley Cup Playoffs that the Panthers pulled off. Previously, they beat the Boston Bruins, who set regular season records for wins and points, in seven games.

It seemed like the Maple Leafs had a chance to break their championship drought this season. Instead, Samsonov hopes to re-sign with the team and try to help the team win its first Stanley Cup since 1967.