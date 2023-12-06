The Maple Leafs are 4-3 without Klingberg but things will have to improve as they'll be without the veteran D-man for the rest of the campaign

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving announced Wednesday that defenseman John Klingberg needs hip surgery and will be shut down for the rest of the season, per David Alter.

“You've got clarity which is really important,” Treliving said. “We've gone through this whole time saying is he or isn't he. You never like to see a player go down, but we do have clarity now that he isn't going to be available for us.”

Klingberg, 31, last played for the Maple Leafs on Nov. 11, one of 14 games he appeared in this season. He was placed on long-term injured reserve on Nov. 23. He did not score a goal but registered five assists, three of which came in Toronto's first two games.

Klingberg signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs last summer after spending the 2022-23 season with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. He recorded 33 points in 67 games with both teams.

A 10-year NHL veteran, Klingberg has 412 points in 633 career games. He's also recorded 39 points in 63 playoff games.

Though only brought in on a one-year deal, Klingberg was seen as a big piece of Toronto's defense this season. He averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game and spent some time on the power play.

The Maple Leafs are 4-3 without Klingberg but things will have to improve as they'll be without the veteran D-man for the rest of the campaign. Klingberg will again hit free agency in the summer but will have to prove to teams that his hip is back to 100 percent before putting pen to paper.