The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night looking to take two points from a rebuilding franchise. However, things didn’t go to plan, and the Coyotes won 4-2.

The loss continued a head-scratching losing streak for the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs have not won a game at home against the Coyotes in 20 years to the day. Arizona, then Phoenix, last lost in Toronto on October 17, 2002.

Following the game, team captain John Tavares spoke about the team’s performance. “We’re disappointed. We didn’t play as well as we’re capable of. Not every night is going to be your best and you got to find a way to to get life into your game,” the Maple Leafs captain said.

Toronto hasn’t had the best luck this season. Both of their losses have come against teams that lost 99 games combined a year ago. With the team currently on the ice, their issues are perplexing, to say the least.

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe ruled out any disrespect from his team to the opposition. There are 32 teams in the NHL with the addition of the Seattle Kraken last season. In this type of league, there just aren’t any weak points.

“We want to make sure we respect our process; who we are, how we need to play to be successful. That’s the message,” he said. “That’s why I was so displeased in our (opening-night) performance in Montreal. It’s why you work all through pre-season — to be prepared.”

The Maple Leafs are without goaltender Matt Murray for the next few weeks, which complicates things as the team looks to turn it all around.