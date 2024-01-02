The Maple Leafs look to right the ship as we continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Kings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to right the ship as they face the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Kings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Maple Leafs sit at 17-10-7 on the year but it has been a struggle as of late, losing five of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes got on the board first with a power play goal just 2:24 into the game. They would add their second power-play goal of the game in the second period to lead by two going into the third. Timothy Liljegren scored his first goal of the year to make it a one-goal game in the third, but Sebastian Aho put in an empty next goal to extend the lead. Nicholas Robertson got one back, but it was too late as the Maple Leafs fell 3-2.

The Kings come into the game sitting at 20-8-5 on the year. They have won four of their last seven games overall and faced the Edmonton Oilers the last time out. The Kings started hot in the game, with Kevin Fiala scoring on the power play, and then Adrian Kempe scored to make it 2-0 in the first period. In the second, Connor McDavid scored on the power play and then Leon Draisaitl tied the game up. The game would then go to a shootout as no one scored again. In the shootout, the Oilers would win, sending the Kings to a loss.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Kings Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +108

Los Angeles Kings: -130

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/HULU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Maple Leafs Will Win

The Maple Leafs sit sixth in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.53 goals per contest on the year. They are led in goal this year by Auston Matthews. He enters the game with 29 goals this year while having 15 assists, good for 44 total points. He also has been the top scorer on the power play this year, with eight power-play goals, while having five assists. William Nylander comes into the game sitting tops on the team in points this year. He has 17 goals this year with 31 assists, good for 48 points. Like Matthews, he is having a solid year on the power play, with six goals and 11 assists. Further, Nylanders has scored twice while shorthanded and has a shorthanded assist.

Sitting third on the team in goals and points this year is Mitchell Marner. He has 14 goals this year with 24 assists, good for 38 points. He also has three goals and eight assists on the power play this year. Rounding out the top scorers is John Tavares. Tavares comes in with 11 goals this year and 20 assists. He has scored three times on the power play this year. Outside the top four, there is a dropoff among forwards in points, with Maxi Domi being next with just 21.

The Maple Leafs have been solid on the power play this year. They are sixth in the NHL on the power play with a 25.7 percent conversion rate this year. They have struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 23rd in the NHL with a 77.7 percent conversion rate.

Martin Jones is expected to be in the goal today for the Maple Leafs. He is 4-3-0 on the year with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He has been solid in the last three games overall, allowing just six goals in the last three games. Still, he has just one win in those three games.

Why The Kings Will Win

The Kings are seventh in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.48. The team leader in points this year is Anze Kopitar. Kopitar comes in with 14 goals this year and 20 assists, good for 34 points. He has been solid on the power play with six goals and four assists this year on the power play. Meanwhile, Trevor Moore leads the team in goals this year with 17 of them. He also has nine assists this year good for 26 points. That ties him for fourth on the team in points this year.

Meanwhile, Adrian Kempe is second on the team in points this year. He comes in with 12 goals this year and 21 assists on the year for his 33 points. He had just one goal on the power play this year with eight assists on the power play. Kevin Fiala then sits third on the team in points this year. He has eight goals this year while leading the team in assists this year. Fiala has 23 assits on the season while being solid on the power play. He has two goals and ten assists this year on the power play.

The power play for the Kings has been slightly below the league average. They have a 19.4 percent success rate this year, good for 20th in the NHL. Still, they are the best in the NHL when killing off a penalty. The Kings have an 86.5 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Cam Talbot will be in the goal for this one. He is 14-7-3 on the year. He has a 2.10 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage this year. Both of those marks are top five in the NHL. In his last five games, he is 2-2-1, but been solid. He has given up three or fewer goals in each of his last five games. Further, he has a save percentage of over .900 in four of his last five games as well.

Final Maple Leafs-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings have been scoring well this year. In their last three wins, they have scored four or more goals, still, they have been at two or fewer goals in the three losses. They will have plenty of chances to score in this game. They are 25th in the NHL in goals allowed per game this year. With how well the Kings are scoring, they should be able to score over four goals in this game. Take the Kings over the struggling Maple Leafs.

Final Maple Leafs-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-130)