The struggles of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the postseason since they last clinched the Stanley Cup in 1967 are a source of pain for their fans while being a source of joy and prime mocking material for fans of rival teams.

Of course, it’s well known that the Leafs have won a single postseason series since 2004; the last time they reached the Conference Final was 2002, and they’ve yet to advance to the Stanley Cup Final since their last title in 1967.

But according to Maple Leafs icon Mats Sundin, he’s gonna pull out all the stops in the event that the current edition of the team makes it to the mountaintop, via TSN.

“I’ll put on my jersey and paint my face,” he declared.

Sundin continued by expressing his desire to see the passionate Leafs fan base rewarded with a title, via CBC.

“The place to win the Stanley Cup is in Toronto because that’s where it would mean the most,” said Sundin.

“Toronto Maple Leafs fans deserve the Stanley Cup. And it’s been a long time. And you know that hurts that we weren’t able to do that, when I look back. But it’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of time,” he continued.

The current Maple Leafs are in action on Saturday evening against the Original Six and division-rival Boston Bruins.

Mats Sundin

A Hall of Famer, Sundin served as captain of the Maple Leafs for over a decade after taking over the role from Doug Gilmour in the 1996-97 season.

He’s the leading goal scorer in Maple Leafs history with 420 along with 987 points. He also had his jersey No. 13 retired by the team with a banner being raised to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena.

Sundin, who originally began his career with the Quebec Nordiques, also represented his native Sweden on the international stage several times.