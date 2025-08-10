A big reason the Milwaukee Brewers have enjoyed sustained success is because of shrewd decision-making in the front office, and the organization is hoping to capture some of that magic at the concession stands. Pat Murphy, who is currently a favorite to win his second straight National League Manager of the Year Award, became a viral sensation when he started snacking on a folded-up pancake that he was storing in his uniform pocket. Now, the Brew Crew plans to capitalize.

American Family Field will start selling “Murph's Pocket Pancakes” during Sunday home games in select areas, via the MLB X account. Small-market ballclubs have to get creative and pounce on a good business opportunity when it presents itself. The Brewers are wisely monetizing a moment that may actually come to define this sensational 2025 season.

Milwaukee (72-44) has earned the best record in baseball by perfectly combining new-age and old-school philosophies. This group, which does not exude a ton of star power, consistently gets the job done by stetting the tone with a top-notch starting pitching rotation, hitting for average, drawing walks, stealing bases and playing sound defense.

The Brewers rank in the bottom-half in slugging percentage and Christian Yelich is the team's home run leader with 21. Including the 2018 MVP, only three players in this lineup have gone yard 10-plus times (Jackson Chourio and Rhys Hoskins are the others). And yet, Milwaukee finds a way.

The Brewers are giving their fans a special campaign

There is an air surrounding this squad, and Pat Murphy perfectly encapsulates it with his cooky yet savvy approach to the game. Some fan bases will sneer at his pocket pancakes and consider the shenanigans unbecoming of a World Series contender. The Brewers do not care. They have reached this level by being different. Why stop now?

Fans have much to appreciate. Andrew Vaughn has turned into prime Prince Fielder since debuting with the club in July, Freddy Peralta is one of the more consistent hurlers in the league and Jacob Misiorowski looks like a phenom when healthy (currently on injured list with a bruised shin). But what Cream City arguably loves most about the 2025 Brewers is their child-like enthusiasm, which starts with the 66-year-old skipper.

Baseball is supposed to be fun, and Milwaukee aims to hammer that point home when it serves up some flapjacks in Sunday's showdown with the New York Mets (63-54). Fresh off another comeback, the Brew Crew will go for their ninth consecutive win.