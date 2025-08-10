The preseason has already delivered its share of memorable moments. However, with questions still swirling about Micah Parsons' future, the Dallas Cowboys' first highlight of the year came from CeeDee Lamb — oddly enough, without a helmet or shoulder pads. And it wasn't exactly the one the star receiver had in mind. During Saturday's preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Lamb, dressed in street clothes on the sideline, was unexpectedly leveled by a referee sprinting to follow a deep pass. The collision sent both to the ground and resulted in a penalty against Lamb for being too close to the field during the play.

The incident occurred in the second quarter when quarterback Joe Milton III launched a deep ball to Jonathan Mingo. Positioned in the restricted white stripe along the sideline, Lamb began signaling toward the end zone in celebration. At that moment, the official ran straight into Lamb's back, eyes locked on the action. The contact drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that erased part of a 51-yard gain created by a defensive pass interference call on Mingo.

CeeDee Lamb found himself on the receiving end of a hit and picked up a penalty, despite not being in the game. pic.twitter.com/yBbtlLfAcl — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) August 10, 2025

Despite the brutal hit, Lamb quickly returned to his feet and laughed about the moment with his teammates. While the penalty had no real impact on the outcome, it stood out as one of those rare instances where a player not in uniform still managed to make the stat sheet, though not in the way he would have preferred.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection, now entering his sixth season, Lamb was among several key starters, including Dak Prescott and George Pickens. The irony wasn't lost on fans and teammates: his biggest hit of the night came from an official, not a defensive back. Lamb remained on the sidelines for the rest of the game with no injuries sustained, cheering on his teammates in the Cowboys' 2025 preseason debut.