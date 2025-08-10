The New York Giants are looking to bounce back from last year’s 3-14 finish. The team revamped its quarterback room over the offseason and landed top defensive lineman Abdul Carter in the draft. And on Saturday fans got their first glimpse at the 2025 Giants as New York won its preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, 34-25.

The team aired it out on Saturday with four quarterbacks combining for 51 attempts. But the Giants didn’t give up a sack against the Bills. Following the game, head coach Brian Daboll pointed out the MVPs of New York’s opener. “Credit the offensive line, first and foremost,” Daboll noted, per Giants.com’s Dan Salomone.

Giants’ offense looks strong in preseason opener

New York will enter the 2025 season with last year’s offensive line intact. Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz Jr., Greg Van Roten and Jermaine Eluemunor will all return. Former first-round pick Evan Neal is also back but he’s expected to move from tackle to guard. And 2025 fifth-rounder Marcus Mbow will help provide depth.

Much of the starting o-line joined the Giants ahead of the 2024 season. While talented, it’s unclear how the unit will perform in its second year together. The biggest difference from 2024 to 2025 is at the quarterback spot. Daniel Jones opened last season as the starter and he absorbed 29 sacks in 10 starts. Drew Lock took 12 sacks in five starts.

Both passers are gone as Giants fans celebrated Jones’ absence Saturday. In their place New York added veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The team also landed Jaxson Dart after trading back into the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

While the Giants expect Dart to be their quarterback of the future, the rookie is currently third on the unofficial depth chart. Wilson should begin the season as the starter after signing a one-year deal with New York. Winston is, at the moment, his backup.

All three QBs looked good in limited action on Saturday. Dart led both teams with 154 passing yards. He also threw a touchdown pass and picked up 24 rushing yards. Wilson started things off for the Giants before being relieved by Dart. Winston then look over in the third quarter before finally giving way to fourth-stringer Tommy DeVito.