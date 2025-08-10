In a game where Blake Snell recorded double-digit strikes in his first game at Dodger Stadium since April, the headlines once again go to Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who officially joined the 40 home run club with an absolute no-doubter to center field.

Stepping up to the plate in the fifth inning with his team up 2-0 thanks to a home run by Max Muncy, Ohtani squared up, took the count to 3-1, and absolutely punished an 86 mph sinker to the tune of a 417-foot home run to just right of center field.

Now, for Ohtani, a 40-home run season is nothing new, as he's accomplished the feat four times in the last five seasons, including last season in LA. But the accomplishment was notable all the same for a number of reasons, including that it marks the first time a Dodgers player has had back-to-back 40 home run seasons since all the way back in 2002, when Shawn Green went on a run for the Blue and White. It also marked the fastest a Dodgers batter has gotten to 40 home runs in franchise history, passing Cody Bellinger in 2019 by six games.

When, some may wonder, was the last time a Dodgers pitcher hit 40 home runs in a season once, let alone twice? Well, that would be… never.

Joining an unlikely home run competition with Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who has been on an absolute tear as of late, Ohtani technically trails his East Coast rival by one run at time of publication. What Ohtani doesn't have to worry about is Schwarber suddenly becoming a Gold Glover, let alone a converted pitcher at the tender age of 32, giving him the clear edge.

If Ohtani continues to dominate at the plate and on the mound, he very well could find himself with another MVP on his mantle, marking the first time a Dodgers player has accomplished that feat ever, despite the franchise being around since 1883, when the MLB was just seven years old.