The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner is having an outstanding season with 51 assists, tied for the team lead, and 76 points on the season, good for third among all Leafs players. His injury status has been a hot topic of conversation recently and many fans are just now waking up to the news.
Recently, a Marner injury update was revealed that is disappointing to say the least for Leafs fans. His update came during a time when another injury notice was released regarding a goaltender. A two-year extension for a breakout player was also announced.
On Tuesday, Leads coach Sheldon Keefe revealed the info on Marner's status.
Leafs Star Marner's Injury Still Lingering
Marner did not travel with the Leafs for their two-game road trip this week, which included Tuesday night's game in Philadelphia against the Flyers. He is behind only William Nylander and Auston Matthews among all scorers on the Leafs.
Keefe shared his thoughts on the situation prior to the game.
“Trying to get him to the point where he is comfortable throughout the week, so he's day-to-day away from being day-to-day,” Keefe said according to NHL.com. “It's just that it hasn't been responding the way they (medical staff) had hoped, so it's just stepping back a little bit with it.”
Marner sustained an injury on March 7 against the Boston Bruins.
Maple Leafs' Lyubustkin Misses Practice
The Maple Leafs also were without Ilya Lyubushkin at Monday's practice because of an illness. He did not play the first two periods vs. the Flyers and was expected to sit out the entire game.