Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe had some eye-opening comments about the team’s top line, including Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, following their defeat to the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. On Thursday, Marner told reporters that he and Keefe had a discussion about his comments, during which Keefe offered an explanation for the remarks and better explained what he intended to put across.

Via Jonas Siegel;

“I talked to him today,” said Marner of Keefe. “He explained what he meant to say and how it came out, and everything like that. We’ll leave it at that. We have closed doors here for a reason.”

While Marner wouldn’t leak too much of what went on behind those closed doors, it seems he and Keefe have hashed away any potential issues that might have arisen. Keefe will certainly hope Matthews is on that same page, too.

The Maple Leafs host the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, and after those comments from Keefe, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Marner and Matthews come out with a fire in their belly. Matthews, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, has just two points through his first four games of the season, including one goal and one assist, while Marner has four points with one goal and three assists.

Considering both players averaged well over 1.0 points per game last year, those numbers are far shy of expectations, even in a short sample. Keefe voiced his concerns over that following the loss to Arizona.

Via Ken Campbell:

“Our best players have not found their rhythm,” said Keefe, seemingly of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. “The difference between us and Arizona is we have elite players. Our elite players didn’t play like elite players tonight.”

Those comments rose eyebrows among Leafs fans, but it seems that Keefe and his two superstars have ironed things out ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Stars.