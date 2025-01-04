The Toronto Maple Leafs have several key roster decisions ahead of them when it comes to the futures of Mitch Marner and John Tavares, both of whom are up for new contracts when the calendar hits July 1, 2025.

But before all of that is decided, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has taken care of a matter of business. The Leafs have re-signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a two-year contract extension; his AAV of $850,000.

https://x.com/MapleLeafs/status/1875219190329852270

Signed as an un-drafted free agent by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015, Myers made his way to Toronto when he signed with the Leafs on July 2, 2024.

He's played in 11 games so far in 2024-25 for Toronto, registering two assists. He's appeared in 169 career games, scoring eight goals with 30 assists.

The Maple Leafs next take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday night; puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST from Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have several key roster decisions ahead of them

Marner's future with the Maple Leafs has been the subject of widespread speculation, along with fellow “Core Four” member and former captain John Tavares.

Marner has played his entire NHL career with the Leafs, the team he grew up idolizing as a youngster in Ontario. And right now, it appears as though the Leafs are content to have him play out the season on his expiring contract before making an official decision on what comes next.

Meanwhile, Tavares is also not guaranteed to remain a member of the team beyond this current season, something he's well aware of – but hopes things can work out.

“Aside from not being able to help bring a Stanley Cup here, it’s been everything I could hope for,” Tavares said. “In fact, it’s been even better than I thought, to be honest.”

“I’ve said it before, I would love to stay and hope it works out,” he said. “I think that's, that's my goal and my intention.”

Tavares recently ceded the captaincy to Auston Matthews after five seasons wearing the “C” on his jersey.