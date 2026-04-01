Luka Doncic is an incredible talent, one of the best that the NBA has ever seen. The Los Angeles Lakers star was elite from the moment he stepped into the league, bringing his elite scoring prowess and wizardly passing to the fans. Doncic has the potential to be an all-time great, especially at this blistering pace that he's playing at this point in his career.

On Tuesday night, Doncic once again placed himself amongst some of the greats in the league. The Lakers star eclipsed 15,000 points in his career at just 27 years old. He's now the third-fastest player to reach that milestone, just behind LeBron James and Kevin Durant and above greats like Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain.

Youngest players to reach 15k career points in NBA History: 🔸LeBron James- 25 years and 79 days

🔸Kevin Durant- 26 years and 78 days

🔸Luka Doncic- 27 years and 31 days

🔸Kobe Bryant- 27 years and 136 days

🔸Wilt Chamberlain- 27 years and 156 days BUCKET GETTERS 🪣 pic.twitter.com/4PbVNmpJ0z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

Doncic is just around three months younger than Bryant when they reached 15,000 points, and around four months younger than Chamberlain. The Lakers star finished with 42 points in their blowout 127-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Doncic was an efficient 50% from the field in the game and also added 12 assists to give LA their 50th win of the season.

The Lakers have looked mighty dominant over the last month or so, thanks in large part to Doncic's greatness. Over the month of March, the Slovenian superstar is averaging an unreal 37.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He's scoring nearly a point per minute he's on the court. Doncic is also doing this while being highly efficient from the field, shooting just under 50% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range (on around 12 attempts per game).

The Lakers star is peaking at the right time, too. The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and Los Angeles has secured a first-round berth even before the win over the Cavaliers. Doncic's first season with LA was a mess, with him being traded to the team in the middle of the season under unique circumstances. This year, Doncic is ready to lead his team to victory.

As for Doncic, the Lakers star is in contention to win the MVP award. It's not clear whether his late-season surge is enough to sway voters in his direction, but he's at least making it a tougher conversation for voters.