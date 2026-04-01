There are only two ways to stop Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic: 1. Suspend him and 2. Throw him into the crater of an active volcano and seal it with a humongous metal sheet.

Doncic, who returned from a one-game ban, picked up right where he left off as he led the Lakers to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 127-113, at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

He finished with 42 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals. He shot 13-of-26 from the field, including 6-of-13 from long distance. He had zero turnovers.

If someone had asked him to clean the entire venue, he would have done it as well—spectacularly at that.

It was a fitting way to end the month for Doncic, whose nuclear run in March has been nothing but historic, as pointed out by California Post's Khobi Price.

“With his 42nd point tonight, Luka Doncic reached 600 points this month. He becomes just the second player in NBA history to reach the 600-point mark in March, joining Michael Jordan (March 1987). He is now one of only 10 players ever to record a 600-point month,” wrote Price on X.

“Doncic becomes just the third player in franchise history to reach 600+ points in a single month, joining Elgin Baylor (4x) and Jerry West.”

It is the second time this month that Doncic tied a feat of Jordan.

The Athletic's Dan Woike added that the 27-year-old superstar now holds the team record for most points scored in March, surpassing Kobe Bryant's 578 points in 2006.

With Doncic as hot as summer in Los Angeles, the Lakers have been on a roll. They have won four straight games and are 13-1 in their last 14 outings.

The six-time All-Star has reached 40 points for the seventh time in his last 13 games.

The Lakers improved to 50-26, registering back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since 2009-2010 and 2010-2011.