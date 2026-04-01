The NBA became even more of a family affair for Giannis Antetokounmpo after his youngest brother finally made his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Alex Antetokounmpo took the floor in the Bucks' win over the Mavericks, 123-99, at Fiserv Forum. He had three points, all from the free-throw line, in three minutes off the bench.

Of course, no one was prouder of him than his popular brother. It would have been more special had the two-time MVP suited up as well, giving them the chance to be on the court together. Unfortunately, Giannis is still sidelined by a knee injury.

The 31-year-old star issued the perfect joke after watching Alex score from the charity stripe, as shown in the video posted by FanDuel.

“Hey, man, I can retire now. I’ve done it all, man,” said Giannis, dapping up Kyle Kuzma on the bench.

"Hey man, I can retire now. I’ve done it all, man." Giannis’ reaction to his brother’s first NBA points 😭

pic.twitter.com/nBZSiwX3lK — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 1, 2026

Milwaukee signed the 24-year-old Alex to a two-way contract last year, marking the first time in NBA history that three brothers were on the same team.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, for his part, agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Bucks this season. The 33-year-old forward was inactive against the Mavericks.

The Bucks snapped their four-game skid and improved to 30-45. They won against Dallas for the eighth straight time.

Ryan Rollins had 24 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, while Kuzma added 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

While they are already out of contention for the playoffs, it is hard to blame Giannis for still feeling content and kidding around.