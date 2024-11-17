Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has developed a reputation throughout his career of his devastating hits, but he crossed the line during Saturday night's matchup against the visiting Edmonton Oilers and he's paying the price for it.

After Reaves injured Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse with a dirty high hit that resulted in the latter's injury and the former's assessment of a match penalty and a game misconduct, Reaves was informed he was being summoned for a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Expand Tweet

The ruling was made today – Reaves will be suspended for the next five games (without pay), meaning he'll miss Toronto's upcoming matchups against the Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Hockey Club, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Chicago Blackhawks.

He'll be eligible to return on December 4 when the Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena.

Reaves is playing in his second season with the Maple Leafs after being signed as a free agent last summer, and has appeared in 16 games in 2024-25 with one assist.

Maple Leafs F Ryan Reaves has been suspended multiple times in his career

The suspension earned by Reaves on Sunday was only the latest of his career. He's earned the hammer of justice by being forced to sit out games three previous times, all for dangerous plays.

Originally selected with the 156th overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues, Reaves spent the first handful of years with the franchise before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Later in his career, he was sent to the Vegas Golden Knights, with whom he advanced to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. In July of 2021, he was once again dealt, this time to the New York Rangers after they were looking for a new element of toughness in their lineup.

After spending the latter half of the 2022-23 season with the Minnesota Wild, Reaves signed with the Leafs on a three-year, $4.05 million contract in July of 2023.