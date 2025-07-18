The NFL must be happy with Commissioner Roger Goodell, as they extended his contract. And he has an idea to shorten the NFL Draft. But Goodell found himself up against it during his hilarious conversations with Rob Gronkowski that went viral.

Goodell appeared on the DudesOnDudes podcast with Gronkowski asking the questions. And Gronk hit a funny bone, according to a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Gronk: “Are you sore the next day because these 300-pound men are grabbing you…do you feel that pain the next day?

Roger Goodell: “Oh yeah…they come back for a second one, that always gets me.”

All-time question by the TE 😅

(via @DudesOnDudesPod)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell takes question in stride

Gronk first hit Goodell with a question about meeting players on the stage after they have been drafted.

“It’s my favorite moment actually,” Goodell said. “You come out there and you feel that emotion. You’re now an NFL player. And you got the team. That’s a good moment, right? And I think the guys feel that emotion.”

Article Continues Below

Gronk said the players pick Goodell up and squeeze him, throughout the draft show.

“The guys who are the worst are when you see them coming and you know it’s about to happen,” Goodell said. “You’re ready for it. They let you down.

“The kid from Cleveland Browns did that to me. He could have thrown me five rows into the stands.”

Roger Goodell defends The Shield

Goodell often has to go on the defensive to protect the NFL. Included in that mix was the way he handled the silly theory that the NFL is scripted, according to nfl.com.

“I think a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media and they get a new life,” he said. “As you say, it's not your theory, but it's out there. Nobody wants it to be their theory. I understand it, (and) I think it reflects a lot of the fans' passion.

“I think it also is a reminder of how important officiating is. (Plus,) I think the men and women that officiating in the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards. That's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day, it's something we always have to continue to work on. How do we make our game better at all times?”