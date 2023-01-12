The Toronto Maple Leafs kept their win streak alive Wednesday night by escaping with a 2-1 victory at home over the visiting Nashville Predators. As the final score suggests, that game was close from beginning to end, though, it would the Maple Leafs could have had a much wide winning margin if only they were more efficient on the power play.

The Maple Leafs went just 1 of 5 with the man advantage, which definitely annoyed Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe. Ironically, it was also a power-play goal that eventually sealed the deal in favor of the Maple Leafs (h/t Lance Hornby).

“It was ugly but (in the end) it won us the game. Sometimes the coach should just shut up.”

Mitch Marner broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period to put the Maple Leafs ahead for good. It’s also worth mentioning that both goalies in the game put up solid performances, making it extra hard for either team to find the back of the net. Toronto’s Matt Murray stopped 32 of 33 Predators shots on goal, while Juuse Saros rejected 33 of 35 shots on goal from the Maple Leafs.

Saros entered the game like a house on fire, coming off arguably the best two-game stretch by any goalie this season; after stopping 64 shots on goal in a win over the Carolina Panthers last week, Saros turned away all 38 shots he faced last Monday in a victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Toronto is eighth in the NHL so far this season with a 24.8 percent success rate on the power play.