By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros was like a brick wall in front of the net Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes launched a ton of shots but Saros woke up on the right side of the bend and played like a future Hall of Famer, stopping all but three of Carolina’s 67 shots on goal in a 5-3 victory.

With that spectacular performance, Saros set a new franchise record with 64 saves in that contest. Moreover, it was the first 60-save performance in a game since 1991, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Juuse Saros saved 63 shots for the Nashville Predators tonight, just the sixth goaltender in NHL history to make 60 saves in a game and the first since Ron Tugnutt on March 21, 1991.

The 27-year-old Saros was four years away from getting born the last time the NHL saw someone stop 60 shots or more in an outing. It was quite a recovery performance as well for Saros as he did not look good in his previous start during a 6-3 Predators victory over the Montreal Canadiens at home last Tuesday. In that game, he allowed three goals on just 27 shots faced against arguably the worst team in the league today.

As great as Saros played to lead the Predators to a victory, it also showed issues on defense by Nashville. Any team can’t let its goalie be exposed to that many shot attempts, so the Preds will have to do better in controlling the puck going forward. At the same time, the Hurricanes are one of the most prolific shooting team in the league this season. They are No. 1 in both 5-on-5 CF% and 5-on-5 SCF%.