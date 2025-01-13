ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two NHL playoff contenders face off as the Dallas Stars visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Stars come into the game at 27-14-1, which places them in third place in the Central Division and has the Stars looking at potential roster upgrades at the trade deadline. They have won seven of their last eight games, and last time out, faced the Ottawa Senators. Jason Robertson opened the scoring in the first period for the Stars. Still, the Senators would score twice in the second period, and again to open the third, on their way to a 3-2 victory over Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 27-15-2 on the year, which places them in first place in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are also looking at potential trades to bolster their roster. In their last game, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks struck first on a Brock Boeser goal in the first period. They would add goals in the second and third periods as well, as Kevin Lankinen stopped all 20 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Here are the Stars-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Maple Leafs Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +104

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Stars vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars' top line is led by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Robertson is second on the team in points while leading the team in assists. He has 11 goals and 24 assists on the year, with three goals and five assists on the power play. Hintz leads the team in goals, having 19 goals and seven assists on the year, with four goals and two assists on the power play.

Matt Duchene leads the Stars in points this year. He has scored 16 goals and 22 assists this year while having three goals and eight assists on the power play. Duchene is currently paired with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston on the second line for the Stars. Benn is tied for third on the team in points with 12 goals and 18 assists. Johnston is tied with Benn in points, having ten goals and 20 assists on the year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 21-9-1 on the year with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He is tied for second in the NHL in wins, while sixth in goals-against average. Oettinger has been solid in his last five games, giving up two or fewer goals in four of the five games while going 5-0-0 in the last five.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Auston Matthews has returned to the top line for the Maple Leafs. Matthews is fourth on the team in points, despite missing 15 games this year. He has 14 goals and 17 assists on the year. It is Mitch Marner who leads the Maple Leafs in points and assists this year, joining Matthews on the top line. He has 14 goals and 45 assists on the year, good for 59 total points. Marner has five goals and 17 assists on the power play as well. The line is rounded out by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 11 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points this year. Nylander has 24 goals and 20 assists on the year, with seven goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the second line by John Tavares. Tavares is third on the team in points this year, with 20 goals and 22 assists.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 14-7-0 on the year with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Woll is top 20 in the NHL in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage this year. Woll did struggle last time out, giving up five goals on 33 shots, but it was his first loss in the last five games and just his second below .935 in save percentage.

Final Stars-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come into the game as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, the Stars have been great on defense this year, sitting third in the NHL in goals against per game, while sitting second on the penalty kill this year. The Maple Leafs have also been strong on defense, sitting 11th in the NHL in goals against per game. This should be a strong defensive battle, so take the under in this one.

Final Stars-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+108)