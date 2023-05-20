Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander was contemplating playing for Team Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, but he’s decided against it.

The reason? Well, it shows why Nylander is such a team player.

Via NHL insider Chris Johnston:

“Regarding William Nylander’s decision not to join Sweden at the IIHF World Hockey Championship: I’m told he was reticent about arriving late and taking someone’s spot in the lineup, especially since it may have belonged to his brother Alex.”

Family first. His brother, Alex Nylander, is a key piece for the Swedes and currently plays professionally in the Pittsburgh Penguins system, although he’s mostly played in the AHL.

For what it’s worth, Sweden never confirmed that William Nylander was going to join the team in the first place, so this isn’t a huge surprise. They’re currently second in Group A behind the United States with a 4-1-0-0 record.

Nylander is coming off his best NHL campaign to date for Toronto, who disappointingly lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Florida Panthers. The 27-year-old scored 40 goals and tallied 47 assists in 82 games.

Although Sweden would love to have him, they appear to be doing just fine without Nylander. The Swede will now look to get some much-needed rest before ramping up his training in preparation for the 2023-24 season.

There could be some major changes though, with this Maple Leafs core four of Nylander, Auston Matthews, and John Tavares failing to take Toronto all the way. Nylander could be one they trade.