The Tampa Bay Rays, famous for their aggressive and often unconventional approach to roster management, could be preparing for another significant move following their recent acquisition of right-handed reliever Bryan Baker from the Baltimore Orioles.

Holding a 50–46 record and sitting just half a game behind the final AL Wild Card spot, the Rays are reportedly open to trading 24-year-old right-hander Taj Bradley, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Bradley, once heralded as a top prospect, has not been able to meet expectations at the major league level. Across 346.1 career innings, he has posted a 4.70 ERA. In 2025, his ERA sits at 4.60 over 103.2 innings, a continuation of the inconsistency that has marked his young career.

One of the most concerning trends is his declining strikeout rate. After posting a 27.3% strikeout rate earlier in his career, that figure has dropped to 20.4% this season, amounting to just 89 strikeouts in 2025.

Despite the mediocre results, Bradley’s youth and four-and-a-half years of remaining team control make him an attractive trade chip. The Rays have a history of selling high on young talent before free agency, as evidenced by last year’s deal involving All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes. Bradley’s underperformance might make now a strategic window to move him, especially as his value could further diminish if these trends continue.

While trading a controllable starting pitcher during a playoff push may seem counterintuitive, the Rays have often succeeded by leveraging market inefficiencies. Though their rotation lacks depth, particularly with no surefire options ready at Triple-A, they expect lefty Shane McClanahan to return later in the season from a rehab assignment. In the interim, the Rays could patch innings using multi-inning relievers like Joe Boyle, Connor Seabold, and Joe Rock.

Several teams are potential trade partners. The San Diego Padres and Houston Astros are in immediate need of starting pitching but may lack the financial flexibility to add expensive veterans.

For Houston, adding a mid-rotation starter is especially pressing. While the Astros feature elite arms in Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez, their rotation depth is thin. Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia are returning from long-term injuries, and it’s unclear if they can regain peak form. Bradley would be a lower-cost, high-upside solution.

Other potential suitors include the Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, and Cleveland Guardians, clubs with postseason aspirations that could benefit from Bradley's controllable years. In return, the Rays could target major-league-ready talent or high-ceiling prospects to strengthen both their playoff chances and future outlook.