As the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, most expected Devin Fitzgerald to follow in his father's footsteps with Pittsburgh. Instead, the three-star receiver committed to Notre Dame for the 2026 college football season, citing a desire to create his own legacy.

While acknowledging that his father will always be a part of his story, Devin Fitzgerald's main reason in choosing Notre Dame was to forge his own path, he told TMZ Sports. The younger Fitzgerald still has one year of high school remaining, but is already all-in on the Fighting Irish.

“I'm just trying to create my own legacy,” Fitzgerald said, via TMZ Sports. “I love being a Fitzgerald, but I also just want to be known as Devin… It's cool and all that people are giving me stuff because of my dad, but on the football side, I feel like they're not getting anything out of my dad for me being able to go to their school.”

After spending a year at Valley Forge Military Academy, Larry Fitzgerald dominated in his two seasons at Pittsburgh. He racked up 2,677 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns in his two years, winning the Biletnikoff Award and Big East Player of the Year Award in 2003. Fitzgerald's No. 1, which his son currently wears, has since been retired by the Panthers.

Devin Fitzgerald has one more season at Brophy College Preparatory, an all-male high school in Phoenix, Arizona, before moving to South Bend. He committed to Notre Dame over offers from Arizona, UCLA, Clemson, Stanford and others. As an academically motivated student-athlete, the 18-year-old also fielded offers from Cornell, Columbia, Pennsylvania, Dartmouth and Yale.

Devin Fitzgerald adds to Notre Dame receiver room in 2026

Coming off a loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game, Notre Dame's stock is as high as it has ever been under Marcus Freeman. Despite losing quarterback Riley Leonard, the Irish are optimistic about their future championship aspirations.

Notre Dame has several notable recruits forging its next era, including Larry Fitzgerald's son Devin. The Irish are notably preparing for the upcoming debut of five-star quarterback CJ Carr, who redshirted the 2024 season. Carr is the grandson of legendary former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.

While Leonard moves on to the NFL, Notre Dame still returns Jeremiyah Love, Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse in 2025. They also added former Virginia receiver Malachi Fields in the transfer portal. The book is still out on the unproven CJ Carr, but Irish fans are already itching with anticipation for the next two seasons.