Toronto Maple Leafs fans have been asking for a trade shake-up for years. The core four of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares have been unable to get the team past the second round of the playoffs despite their high salaries. The salaries also hurt the development of their young stars like Nick Robertson, who can't get a good footing in the lineup due to salary cap flexibility.

If the Maple Leafs want to succeed, they may need to trade one of the core four for more flexibility and depth. Their forward depth hurts them every year in the postseason, and a big reason is the top heaviness from four forwards making over $44 million combined annually. The additions of Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Anthony Stolarz could help them, but it feels like they are one or two trades away from success.

The Mitch Marner rumors simmer

As the Maple Leafs skated off the ice after yet another first-round exit at the hands of the Bruins, it seemed like the last time anyone would see Marner in the uniform. Marner's disappearing act in the playoffs was getting all too familiar for Maple Leafs fans, and they were ready for the team to move on. Marner's regular season was cut short due to a high ankle sprain, so his struggles in the playoffs had an excuse. However, he is past the point of getting favors from the fanbase.

Marner plays the game with flair and creativity but not a whole lot of physicality. The style of play will help him register 90+ points in the regular season, especially when playing on a line with Matthews who scores 50+ goals per year. However, the style won't look good when the team loses playoff games. Marner is an easy target for criticism from fans and media, and he seemed like the most logical candidate to get traded.

There seemed to be plenty of suitors, with the Utah Hockey Club and Vegas Golden Knights showing interest in the winger. The teams couldn't reach a deal, and the Maple Leafs front office went back on the trade rumors by staying loyal to their star. There is still time for the Maple Leafs to trade Marner before the season begins, but it seems more likely they will stick with their core four for another year.

Can the Maple Leafs trade their captain, John Tavares?

Tavares broke the internet in the 2018 offseason when he decided to sign with his hometown Maple Leafs. He started the tenure hot, tallying 47 goals and 41 assists in 82 games. The first season was the only time that Tavares played the entire schedule, and it was also his career-high in points. Tavares' production has been declining since, culminating in just 65 points in 80 games this past season.

Like Marner, Tavares tends to fall apart when the playoffs begin for the Maple Leafs. The 2024 postseason was no different. It was a perfect time for the captain to step up and lead the team to victory. Marner was recovering from a high ankle sprain, Nylander missed the first half of the series with migraines, and Matthews had an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss Games 5 and 6. Tavares didn't help the cause, recording just one goal and one assist over the seven games. It felt like the last straw, but his contract could be untradeable.

One team linked to the $11 million cap hit is the Utah Hockey Club. Tavares has just one year left on his contract with a no-movement clause, so the chances of him waiving aren't great. However, the Maple Leafs have to be secretly hoping to figure out a move.

Nick Robertson wants a fresh start

Robertson still hasn't signed his restricted free-agent contract this offseason. The reason is likely his desire to find a new team after asking for a trade. The problem for Robertson is that the Maple Leafs own his rights, so they don't have to make a deal. Robertson has been thrown to the wayside numerous times in his Maple Leafs' career but had his best season in 2023-24 with 56 games. Robertson's issue is that he is at the top of the list when the Leafs need to make cap room. The Maple Leafs have been in a cap crunch since signing their core four to their big contracts, so they must be flexible to stay under the ceiling. Robertson feels slighted by it.

Robertson spoke about it in March 2024 before the playoffs began. “I’ve been in plenty of situations before where waivers have kind of screwed me. I’m numb to it. I’ve had to be in situations where I’ve had to find my way back and stuff. But like I said, I’m not happy about it. I want to be in the lineup. It is what it is. I just manage it and wait for my name to be called.”