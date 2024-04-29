The Boston Bruins look to close out their series with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs- Bruins prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Maple Leafs are not one game away from elimination. After a rough first game of the series, where thye lost 5-1, the Maple Leafs rebounded in game two, winning on the road by a 3-2 score. They would go home in game three, and while the game was tied with under ten minutes left, Brad Marchand would score twice to give the Bruins the 4-2 win and the lead in the series.
This made game four at home highly important for Toronto. The Maple Leafs struggled though. James van Riemsdyk scored in the first period to make it 1-0, and then Brand Marchand and David Pastrnak both scored in the second to make it 3-0. Mitch Marner would get one back in the third for the Maple Leafs, but they would fall 3-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 5 Odds
Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +134
Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -162
Over: 5.5 (-124)
Under: 5.5 (+102)
How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 5
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: TBS
Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win
For the Maple Leafs to get back in the series, it has to start with Auston Matthews. Matthews has just one goal in the series after leading the team in goals in the regular season. Matthews has 69 goals in the regular season with 38 assists, good for 107 points. He has just three points so far in the playoffs.
William Nylander has also not been a factor yet. He has played in just one game so far, with no points. Nylander was second on the team in points this year, with 40 goals and 58 assists, good for 98 total points. John Tavares has just one goal and no assists for far. He was third on the team in goals, scoring 29, while having 65 total points. Mitch Marner has a goal and an assist but also scored more than a point per game in the regular season, scoring 26 goals and having 59 assists, good for 85 points.
Ilya Samsonov is expected to be back in goal for this one. He is 1-3 in the playoffs so far, with a 3.32 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. Samsonov has just one game over a .910 save percentage, and that was the win in game two. He was pulled in game four though, so it could be Joseph Woll in Goa. He stopped all five shots he faced in game four. aa
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins have been getting great production from their major players. Brad Marchand has been wonderful with three goals and five assists, good for eight total points. Marchand was second on the team in points this year,r having 29 goals and 28 assists in the regular season.
David Pastrnak has two goals and two assists in the playoffs. He led the team with 47 goals and 63 assists in the regular season, good for 110 points. Charlie McAvoy continued where they left off with four assists. McAvoy had 35 assists during the regular season, along with his 12 goals. That placed him fifth on the team in points this year. Jake DeBrusk has also been great with three goals and two assists. DeBrusk scored 19 times in the regular season while also having 21 assists.
It is projected to be Jeremy Swayman in goal again for this game. He has made three starts in the series, with three wins. He has a 1.34 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage so far in the playoffs. Swayman has been hot, but Boston rotated goalies most of the year. Linus Ullmark did get the start in game two. In that game he stopped 31 of 34 shots, taking the loss in the game.
Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick
This game will come down to three factors. First, is Toronto slowing down the major players for the Bruins? They have slowed down Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle some, but Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are still playing great. Second, the Maple Leafs have to get Auston Matthews and Wiliam Nylander going. Third, it will come down to whoever is in goal for Toronto to have a great game. While all three can happen at the same time, it is most likely not going to happen. The Bruins have dominated this series and will end it on Tuesday night.
Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-162)