The Baylor Bears basketball team is getting ready to kick off March Madness with an opening round game against UC Santa Barbara this week. They come into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed and looking to advance further than they did last season. Baylor Basketball won the national title in 2021 but they were knocked out in the second round against North Carolina last season. They may have to make a tournament run without a key player, however. Langston Love, who has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Bears this season, is questionable for Baylor’s opening round game as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Baylor's Langston Love (eye) will go through practices the next few days and then a determination will be made if he will be available for the Bears' first round NCAA Tournament game against UC Santa Barbara, per Scott Drew. Has not played since 2/27. Averages 6.6 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2023

It’s a been a rough couple of seasons for Langston Love since arriving at Baylor. Love was a highly-touted high school prospect and he committed to the Bears over offers from several other Power Five conference schools. He missed his entire freshman season in 2021-22 with an ACL injury. Love made his college debut this season and worked his way into becoming Baylor’s top option off the bench. Injury struck again though for Love with an eye injury he suffered back on Feb. 27. He missed the entire Big 12 Tournament and has not played since.

This season, Love averaged 6.6 points per game and 2.2 rebounds with shooting splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played in 29 games including two starts in just about 17 minutes per game.

If Baylor hopes to make a deep March Madness run, they will need a healthy Love to steady their bench.