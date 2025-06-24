Back-to-back MVP and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made a powerful statement against child gun violence during a workout. The Milwaukee Bucks forward posted a photo wearing a shirt that read the following while lifting weights, silently but powerfully speaking to the moment.

“Protect Kids, Not Guns”

“🩵🤍💛🧡💙🩷💚🤎❤️”

The post’s simple caption of emojis said everything. The message resonated deeply with fans and social justice advocates, aligning with growing national concern over gun violence and its impact on children.

This symbolic gesture aligns with June being designated as National Gun Violence Awareness Month. In recent years, NBA social advocacy efforts have become more prominent, with athletes using their visibility to amplify important causes. For Antetokounmpo, the issue is personal. He’s a father of four, and his choice of message reinforces the importance of protecting youth across all communities.

Article Continues Below

Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post wrote about the issue last week, offering key insight into the severity of the crisis across the United States.

“The Ad Council, which distributes public service announcements, last year launched a $10 million campaign to inform Americans of the statistic cited by Hamlin in one of the recent ads. In announcing the campaign, the Ad Council noted that a poll has found that just 26 percent of Americans surveyed ‘selected gun injuries as the leading cause of death among children, demonstrating a need for further education.’”

Although firearm-related deaths vary by age, guns are now the leading cause of death among U.S. teens, and remain a growing threat to children under 11. The “protect kids, not guns” slogan reflects the broader call for awareness and reform, especially in communities disproportionately affected by gun violence.

While the Greek Freak is best known for his dominance on the court, this post underscores his ongoing commitment to NBA social advocacy. His message lands during a critical national conversation—one that reaches far beyond the Bucks and into homes across America.

As the offseason continues, Antetokounmpo’s workout isn’t just about physical preparation—it’s about purpose. And through one simple shirt, the Bucks star made his voice heard.