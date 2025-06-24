LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was in DC for the Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings game over the weekend to see two of her former players suit up for Dallas. One of her current players, Flau'jae Johnson, came away with a message for the Hall of Famer when the Mystics shared a picture of her on social media.

“Don’t worry yall im bout to start styling her I can’t take it no more,” Johnson wrote via X. “She too rich for this !!”

Mulkey, who was on-hand to watch two players from her Baylor days, DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, actually sported a rather understated look by her standards. The four-time national championship coach frequently makes headlines during the college basketball season for her outlandish fashion, which on a given night can include sparkles, sweaters with objects coming off of them, feathers, sequins or animal prints that Cruella De Vil would call “a bit much.”

Johnson, for her part, seemed to expect some retribution coming her way for her comment. She replied to her own post with, “I’ll take the suicides 😓.”

LSU women's basketball enters 2025-26 with title aspirations

Flau'Jae Johnson 4, LSU Tigers take on San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament in Baton Rouge, LA. March 22, 2025.
LSU women's basketball is just a couple years removed from capturing the 2023 national championship in that epic Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark title game. The Tigers will enter 2025-26 as a realistic contender to hoist the championship trophy again.

Johnson will be the team's leading returning scorer after posting 18.6 points per game last year on 46.8 percent shooting from the field. Mikaylah Williams (17.3 ppg) will also return, and the Tigers added impact transfers MiLaysia Fulwiley (South Carolina), Amiyah Joyner (East Carolina) and Kate Koval (Notre Dame).

LSU also has commitments from four ESPN Top 100 recruits, including two in the top 10: Grace Knox (7) and ZaKiyah Johnson (10). The new group will join the returning core to try and make up for the loss of leading scorer and rebounder Aneesah Morrow, who now plays for the Connecticut Sun.

Of course, the Tigers play in a loaded SEC that also boasts championship hopefuls in South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.