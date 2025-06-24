Jim Calhoun has seen legends rise. He has coached some of the biggest names in college basketball and built UConn into a powerhouse. But even with all the banners hanging in Storrs, there is one name Calhoun believes still deserves a spotlight.

That name is Mark Daigneault.

Before leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA title this year and earning Coach of the Year honors in 2024, Daigneault was a quiet presence on the UConn sidelines. He was not a star player or high-profile recruit. From 2003 to 2007, he served as a student manager under Calhoun, taping ankles, fetching towels, and doing the unnoticed work that keeps a program running smoothly.

Calhoun recently told longtime UConn reporter Dom Amore that he believes Daigneault should be honored by the university. To him, Daigneault represents something important, something that goes beyond the usual standards of recognition. He wants to see his former student manager celebrated for what he has become—a leader at the highest level of the sport.

Daigneault’s basketball journey is far from conventional. After graduating from UConn in 2007, he worked his way up through the coaching ranks. He spent time as an assistant at Holy Cross and then joined the Florida Gators under Billy Donovan.

From there, he made the jump to the NBA G League, where he coached the Oklahoma City Blue. When the Thunder needed a new head coach in 2020, they turned to Daigneault, and he quietly began crafting a new era for the team.

Fast forward to this season. The Thunder posted a league-best 68 wins. His team battled through the playoffs, reached the Finals, and captured the elusive NBA title, while showcasing one of the most exciting young cores in the league. It was a season built on chemistry, discipline, and player development—things Daigneault learned to value in his early days at UConn.

That is what makes Calhoun’s push for recognition so meaningful. He is not just campaigning for a former assistant or a rising coach; he is vouching for someone who grew up in the UConn system, someone who poured time and energy into the program without ever putting on a uniform.

It reflects the culture Calhoun created. UConn has always prided itself on grit, teamwork, and a deep respect for the game. Daigneault embodies all of that. Honoring him would not only celebrate his success, but it would send a message to every student manager, trainer, and behind-the-scenes worker in college basketball that their contributions matter.

There are many ways UConn could pay tribute. Perhaps a ceremony at Gampel Pavilion or a plaque in the training facility. Maybe even inclusion in the Huskies of Honor. The details are less important than the gesture itself. What matters is that UConn recognizes a man who started in its locker rooms and now leads on basketball’s biggest stage.

Daigneault’s rise is not a fluke. It is the result of years of dedication and a deep understanding of the game. He coached with calm under pressure during the Thunder’s postseason run and earned the respect of players, analysts, and peers alike. And it all began in Storrs, with a coach who believed in him.

As the Thunder continue to celebrate their title, Calhoun’s call for recognition serves as a reminder that UConn is not just a school of champions; it is a school that builds character. Daigneault’s journey is proof of that.

In a world where stars often grab the headlines, it is refreshing to see a story about someone who worked in the shadows and rose to greatness. Daigneault may not have made game-winning shots in a UConn jersey, but his legacy is just as important.

And now, it is time for UConn to say thank you.