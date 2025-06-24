Kansas basketball is one of the biggest blue bloods in college basketball, but the team has felt stuck in place for the last two seasons. It has not lived up to the standard set by Kansas basketball, which is why Bill Self hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. Today, Self got another batch of good news thanks to high school recruit, Kohl Rosario.

Rosario announced his commitment to the Jayhawks and reclassification to the 2025 class. He made the announcement thanks to an edit by Joe Tipton. The 6-foot-4 and 185-pound shooting guard playing basketball in North Carolina at Moravian Prep picked Self and the Jayhawks over Duke and Miami. This massive news keeps adding to Self's complete reworking of the Kansas basketball roster.

Rosario's decision to reclassify was a surprise, but the Miami native is surging in his play this summer. He jumped to No. 27 in 2026, but has since been ranked at No. 54 in 2025 in the On3 Player Rankings. Thanks to Rosario, not just for reclassifying but also for signing. Self can comment on the addition, and he expressed how excited he was about Rosario joining the Jayhawks.

“We're very excited to add Kohl to this year's team,” Self said. “It's not often there's a player of his potential to become available at this point. We must add what Kohl brings from a perimeter athletic shooting standpoint to this year's roster. He is one of the hardest-working youngsters we've ever recruited and feels the transition to college ball will be more seamless due to this. … He's been very well drilled, and I think his competitiveness will add to our culture.”

This is the fourth freshman to join the Jayhawks in this recruiting cycle. He joins five-star SG Darryn Peterson, four-star PF Samis Calderon, and three-star SG Corbin Allen in the class. They also brought Jayden Dawson, Tre White, and Melvin Council Jr. in from the transfer portal. However, the biggest news was that after initially entering the transfer portal, Flory Bidunga decided to return to the Jayhawks next season.

The Kansas Jayhawks have the talent to make a lot of noise this season, but lack experience and continuity, which is where the questions would come from. However, they still have Bill Self as their head coach, instantly making them a dangerous team. It remains to be seen how they look as a team, especially in a loaded Big 12, but they have a lot to like, and Rosario only added to that.