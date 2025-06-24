Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer is excited about the possibility of Cooper Flagg playing for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks have the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Flagg is likely getting selected.

“To me, it's a dream spot,” Scheyer said of the Mavericks, per ESPN. “I really feel that way.”

Flagg played for Scheyer at Duke this past season. The fabulous freshman led the Blue Devils in scoring, pouring in more than 19 points per game. Duke reached a Final Four with Flagg leading the way.

“He's not going to go into Dallas thinking he's got all the answers,” Scheyer added. “He's going to learn from Kyrie, he's going to learn from [Davis]. He's going to learn from Derek Lively and Jason Kidd and his staff. He's coming in to learn, and I think that's a special part about him.”

Flagg is considered to be almost a lock for the Mavericks as the first pick. The NBA Draft starts Wednesday night, at Brooklyn New York's Barclays Center.

Jon Scheyer believes Cooper Flagg could be special for the Mavericks

Scheyer had a special season in the ACC, with Flagg leading the way. Duke basketball won the ACC tournament, as well as the regular season conference title. In a game against Notre Dame, Flagg set the ACC freshman single-game scoring record with 42 points.

Scheyer thinks Flagg can leave his mark in Dallas as well. The Mavericks had a disappointing season this year, after Luka Doncic got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Dallas has been lucky for many years,” Scheyer said. “They've been able to watch Dirk, Luka — so many winning teams. Now, you've got a guy in Cooper, who I think will carry that tradition forward.”

Flagg is one of several Duke players looking to get drafted on Wednesday. Center Khaman Maluach, and guard Kon Knueppel also left the Blue Devils program after just one season.