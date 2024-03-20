South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley offered a unique endorsement of Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark ahead of the frenzy of March Madness. Staley hailed Clark as “the greatest of her time,” acknowledging Clark's remarkable talent and impact on women's basketball, but also places her within the context of the sport's history.
Staley, a figure synonymous with excellence in women's basketball both on and off the court, has been at the forefront of fostering growth within the game. Her accomplishments as both a player and a coach make her insights particularly impactful.
“I think she's the greatest of her time, of her time,” Staley said Wednesday of the Dan Patrick Show. “Caitlin Clark's brought a lot of eyes to our game, and I'm really grateful for her talent, and I do think she's incredible, like remarkable, eye-catching. I mean she's got a great IQ. So I got to give it to her, like she is definitely a woman that continues to grow our game.”
Potential for a Caitlin Clark/Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness matchup
Staley's comments come against the backdrop of an exciting narrative this season in women's college basketball, marked by Clark's record-breaking performances, such as surpassing Pete Maravich's and Kelsey Plum's scoring records, and the potential of high-stakes rematches with both South Carolina and LSU in the NCAA tournament. Last season, Clark led her Iowa team to a memorable victory over Staley's South Carolina squad in the Final Four. With both teams securing No. 1 seeds this year, the stage is set for a potentially epic showdown in the title game, a prospect that has fans and pundits alike buzzing with anticipation.
The depth of talent in women's basketball today is staggering, with players like Clark not just breaking records but also breaking barriers. Staley's recognition of Clark's impact reflects a broader appreciation for how individual excellence can elevate the entire game. The South Carolina coach was quick to point out the others who paved the way for Clark.
“Now I don't want to ruffle anybody's feathers, but I also don't want to, you know we got a rich history of women's basketball, rich, rich,” Staley said. “We got a player in Breanna Stewart who won four national titles, and you cannot forget about all the contributors of our game.”
Earlier this season, Staley did take to social media to critique a no-call that resulted in Clark making a game-winning shot in Iowa's matchup with Michigan. However, Staley's critique was less directed at Clark individually, and she has consistently shown admiration and support for the Iowa superstar in the past.
As the tournament begins, all eyes will be on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team to see if they can replicate last year's success, and on Staley's South Carolina, to see how they respond. Regardless of the outcome, Staley's endorsement of Clark is a testament to the evolving narrative of excellence and influence in women's basketball.