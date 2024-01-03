South Carolina coach Dawn Staley ignites controversy with social media critique of referees following Caitlin Clark's electrifying game-winner for Iowa against Michigan State.

In a controversial finish that had social media and sports personalities buzzing, South Carolina women's basketball Dawn Staley criticized the officiating after Caitlin Clark's dramatic game-winner pushed Iowa women's basketball to a 76-73 victory over Michigan State on Tuesday.

Clark, synonymous with excellence in college basketball, led her team with a staggering 40 points, capping off her performance with a last-gasp shot that has reignited debates on refereeing standards in crucial game moments.

The dispute centered on a foul call against Iowa's Molly Davis in the final seconds, a decision Dawn Staley suggested was game-deciding, implying in a tweet that the referee's call was as pivotal as any player's performance.

Heckava shot but give the game ball to the ref for the shooting foul call. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) January 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Clark's buzzer-beater was scrutinized for its timing, with some initially doubtful that the shot was released before the final buzzer. The Iowa women's basketball team later clarified with proof that Clark's shot was indeed timely, aligning with the in-arena clock rather than the slightly advanced broadcast clock.

Clark's exceptional season continues as she averages 31.5 points per game, and her aspirations are high after Iowa's near miss in the championship game against LSU women's basketball last season. With a 14-1 record and Clark leading the charge, fourth-ranked Iowa remains a formidable force in college basketball.

Critics and fans alike have taken to social media to express their opinions, with soccer star Alex Morgan lauding Caitlin Clark's performance. As Iowa prepares for their upcoming game against Rutgers, the spotlight remains fixed on Clark and the Hawkeyes with the hope of returning to the championship stage and emerging victorious.