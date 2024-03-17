On Sunday, the nation got a chance to see who will be participating in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, also known as March Madness (although it extends into April) with the annual Selection Sunday list reveal, which named the teams that will be taking part in the festivities. Of course, every year, the Selection Sunday decision makers draw the ire of several fanbases around the country for perceived March Madness snubs of certain teams, and this year, one of those programs who had perhaps the most legitimate gripe was none other than Indiana State basketball, led by head coach Josh Schertz.

Mid-Major Madness pointed out on X (the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter) that Indiana State now becomes the highest ranked NET team to ever be left out of the NCAA Tournament, as they ranked 29th in the nation in that category this year.

Some used a legendary meme of former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas to note that from all angles, Indiana State appeared to meet the criteria to secure a bid in the tournament.

Others noted that the team couldn't even get recognition as one of the top two “left out” squads this year.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
Howard University and Grambling State are headed to the 2024 March Madness tournament. Here's who they're facing.

Randall Barnes ·

Florida Atlantic basketball logo

Benedetto Vitale ·

St. John's coach Rick Pitino after missing March Madness and declining NIT invite despite putting up a fight vs UConn

Jay Postrado ·

March Madness is set to begin on Tuesday evening, first with the play-in games, where several matchups will be decided ahead of the 64-team final bracket which begins on Thursday. However, fans shouldn't expect Josh Schertz and his squad to be avid watchers of the festivities this year after Sunday afternoon's blatant snub.