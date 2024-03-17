On Sunday, the nation got a chance to see who will be participating in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, also known as March Madness (although it extends into April) with the annual Selection Sunday list reveal, which named the teams that will be taking part in the festivities. Of course, every year, the Selection Sunday decision makers draw the ire of several fanbases around the country for perceived March Madness snubs of certain teams, and this year, one of those programs who had perhaps the most legitimate gripe was none other than Indiana State basketball, led by head coach Josh Schertz.
Mid-Major Madness pointed out on X (the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter) that Indiana State now becomes the highest ranked NET team to ever be left out of the NCAA Tournament, as they ranked 29th in the nation in that category this year.
Indiana State is highest ranked NET team to ever be left out of the field.
29th.
— Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 17, 2024
Some used a legendary meme of former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas to note that from all angles, Indiana State appeared to meet the criteria to secure a bid in the tournament.
Indiana State looking at the NCAA Tournament bracket. pic.twitter.com/Fy9m36PV1W
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 17, 2024
Others noted that the team couldn't even get recognition as one of the top two “left out” squads this year.
Biggest upset is that the committee didn't put Indiana State as one of the top two out so they could blame the bid thieves for putting them in
— Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) March 17, 2024
March Madness is set to begin on Tuesday evening, first with the play-in games, where several matchups will be decided ahead of the 64-team final bracket which begins on Thursday. However, fans shouldn't expect Josh Schertz and his squad to be avid watchers of the festivities this year after Sunday afternoon's blatant snub.