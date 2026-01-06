The New York Giants entered the offseason facing difficult decisions after another disappointing year. While the organization moved on from its coaching staff, it chose continuity in the front office by retaining general manager Joe Schoen.

The decision drew attention given that the Giants’ general manager oversaw a 4–13 season that led to sweeping changes elsewhere. Ownership signaled trust in Schoen’s long-term vision, separating roster construction from on-field coaching results.

Schoen addressed the decision publicly on Monday, acknowledging both the opportunity and responsibility that come with remaining in place. The moment marked a pivotal point for the Giants’ front office as the franchise pivots toward a reset.

The New York Post Sports' Paul Schwartz shared Schoen’s message to ownership on X (formerly known as Twitter), alongside an image from the press conference following the announcement to retain the GM.

“Joe Schoen said he is “honored and humbled” that the Giants owners allowed him to remain as the Giants general manager.”

"Joe Schoen said he is "honored and humbled" that the Giants owners allowed him to remain as the Giants general manager."

The statement followed the firing of head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, moves that underscored the urgency surrounding the Giants’ leadership changes earlier in the season. While the team’s record proved damaging, ownership appeared encouraged by progress within the young core.

Schoen’s recent drafting decisions, particularly at quarterback and wide receiver, contributed to that confidence. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart showed flashes late in the season, while other young contributors emerged despite injuries across the roster.

For the Giants’ front office, the mandate is now clear. Schoen will lead a second head coach search and oversee a roster that must improve quickly. Retention does not guarantee security beyond the upcoming season.

New York now faces pressure to turn promise into wins. With a high draft pick and cap flexibility, the offseason provides opportunity — and little margin for error. The team must capitalize on both to deliver tangible progress in the coming season.

The Giants general manager’s comments reflected a clear understanding of that reality. Gratitude aside, on-field results will ultimately determine the next chapter for both the franchise and Schoen.