There is really nothing like a revenge game. Kevin Durant would agree, as he carried the Houston Rockets past the Phoenix Suns, 100-97, draining the game-winning three-pointer for an extra in-your-face souvenir.

Durant finished with a team-high 26 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. He struggled from deep, missing 10 of his 12 attempts. But he made the one that mattered the most, further solidifying himself as one of the most clutch players in league history.

After the game, the 37-year-old Durant did not bite his lip about the satisfaction he felt in burying the Suns. He played for Phoenix for two years before being traded to Houston in the offseason.

“I don't mean to sound too dramatic, but I will. To be kicked out of a place, and I felt like I'd been scapegoated for the issues we had as a team last year, yeah, it felt good to beat them and hit a game-winning shot,” said Durant in a video shared by Chron's Michael Shapiro.

“You play with a bit of a chip on your shoulder when you play your former team, especially when they trade you.”

Article Continues Below

Kevin Durant said he was "scapegoated" for Suns' poor season last year. Adds he felt like he was "kicked out of" Phoenix, had chip on his shoulder tonight. Full quote from @KDTrey5 ⬇️ "I don't mean to sound too dramatic, but I will. To be kicked out of a a place and I felt like… pic.twitter.com/Y7PloYZpvl — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) January 6, 2026

The Suns had high hopes when they acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in 2023. He formed a starry trio with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The experiment, however, failed, and the Suns decided to let go of Durant and Beal.

Durant had an 85-60 record in Phoenix. They failed to qualify for the playoffs last season.

Now, the two-time Finals MVP is on a mission to help the Rockets get over the hump and make a deeper run. Durant is having a solid campaign, averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks, while also providing veteran savvy to the team's young core.