It's officially Selection Sunday and teams across the nation are seeing if they're dancing in the NCAA Tournament or not. One team that's a lock for the tourney is the UConn basketball program, as they've been one of the best teams in the country this season.
However, the Huskies made history on Sunday, as this marks the first time ever that UConn basketball is ranked as the overall one seed for the big dance. This team is likely to be considered the favorite to win the tourney, despite March Madness being chaotic every year.
Tristen Newton leads the way for UConn basketball as he's the team's top scorer, averaging 15.2 points per game. The Huskies will always have a chance to win with Newton in charge.
With that said, basketball fans went crazy after seeing the Huskies as the No. 1 seed overall. Especially considering UConn basketball is trying to be the first school to ever win the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years.
Huskies fans are ready to party!
UConn basketball fans are calling this the “Mount Rushmore” of Huskies sports fans.
It'll be interesting to see what the Huskies can do in the NCAA Tournament. They have a great shot at making a deep run and will likely be pegged as a Final Four favorite at least. However, it's called March Madness for a reason.
UConn basketball will be taking on Stetson in the first round of the tourney. Anything can happen but the Huskies will be the heavy favorite to win that game. If they do, they'll face off against Florida Atlantic or North Western in the second round.