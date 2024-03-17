The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is here. Yes, March Madness is back in full force as fans get ready to predict their champion. It was a wild weekend of conference tournaments with some stunning upsets. As such, the projected field changed from everybody's bracketology (including ClutchPoints own version). Here are the No. 1 seeds for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
March madness No. 1 overall seed: UConn Huskies
The reigning national champions are the top overall seed. This is no surprise, and the Huskies will face Stetson on Friday in Brooklyn. If they win, they play the winner of Northwestern and Florida Atlantic. Other teams in UConn's region are the San Diego State Aztecs, another Final Four team from a year ago, as well as Illinois and 2-seed Iowa State. Can UConn take home the March Madness crown for the second straight year?
"UConn, FAU, San Diego State. What do those guys have in common?"
Reacting to the EAST REGION, which features 3 of last year's @MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/0oTpxC4559
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 17, 2024
Houston Cougars
Houston lost to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament but still gets rewarded with a No. 1 seed. They begin in Memphis for the first two games but can play in Dallas for the Sweet 16, so there is a lot of incentive to get a “home” game for the later rounds. Can the Cougars make a Final Four run after a magical season? They face Longwood, who earned an automatic bid.
Purdue Boilermakers
Zach Edey and the Boilermakers suffered a historic upset loss to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson. The question is, can they make a run to the Final Four in Edey's final season? They are paired in the same region as Gonzaga, Cinderella candidate McNeese State, Kansas, Tennessee and Creighton. Can Purdue make a run in this year's March Madness after last year's disappointment?
North Carolina Tar Heels
Here is the final No. 1 seed: North Carolina. Iowa State arguably had a chance to earn this spot, but it is the tar Heels. They finished the year 25-6 overall but lost to NC State in the tournament final. Other teams in this region with North Carolina include Saint Mary's, Grand Canyon, Alabama, Michigan State, Baylor, and the 2-seed Arizona Wildcats.
March Madness is here at long last. Get your brackets ready.