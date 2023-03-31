Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are the Cinderella story of the NCAA Tournament and are preparing for their Final Four game against the San Diego State Aztecs. Dusty May has inked a new contract extension and has become a national treasure after leading the Owls to a 33-3 record. Ahead of the Final Four game, May joined the Barstool Sports Show and discussed the new basketballs used during March Madness, which has become quite the discussion,

“It seems like we should have one universal ball for college basketball for every team to use, and I know they use one ball for the NCAA Tournament…I think it’s time for all of us to come together.”

The ball during the NCAA Tournament has become a massive talking point, and the shooting clips are at a shockingly low number throughout the first portion of March Madness. Gonzaga HC Mark Few touched on the basketballs, and one anonymous coach also offered his take on the basketballs being used.

For some reason, the NCAA doesn’t have one uniform ball across the country until March Madness comes, and it has become quite the issue with players and coaches offering their takes on the situation. Dusty May is right: It might be time for everybody to come together and find one uniform ball to use all year long.

The Owls have become the story of the tournament after making the Final Four as a 9-seed, and one of San Diego State or Florida Atlantic will be playing in the national championship game.