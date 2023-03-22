March Madness has lived up to the expectations, and then some. Fairleigh Dickinson became a household name, and Princeton is in the Sweet 16 as well as Florida Atlantic. However, the new ball from Wilson has caused some serious concern due to the poor offensive performances. In what has become a lively discussion, one anonymous coach gave an honest take on the situation, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“It’s not the ball- It’s how much damn air they put into them. All of them are like bouncy balls. You can tell no coach or real player aired them up. Only a dumba** administrator would fill the ball to capacity.”

As Goodman pointed out, the shooting to begin the tournament was historically bad, and former Villanova guard Colin Gillespie chimed in on the discussion about the new balls.

The discussion of the new ball used during March Madness has been a talking point, and many have chimed in as well in agreement.

This seems to be the consensus, and the NCAA rolling out a new ball for the tournament — and the fact that there is no uniform ball for all D1 teams — has raised a ton of eyebrows.

March Madness is always arguably the biggest sporting event of the season, but the lack of offensive production is something to look at when it’s all said and done. Maybe it is the ball, or maybe it is the ones inflating the ball.